Psychological profile of internet trolls

As the use of social media and other internet services increases, so does the activity of trolls, internet users who intentionally seek to lure others into useless and sometimes uncivil discussions. They polemicize for the fun of it.

New research by Pamela Brubaker, Scott Church and Daniel Montez of Brigham Young University in the United States provides insight into the personalities of internet trolls and their motivation to behave the way they do.

Through an online survey completed by more than 400 Reddit users, the study found that individuals with four personality traits (narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and a tendency to take pleasure in the misfortunes of others) were more likely to display behaviors of their own. of a troll.

The researchers found that individuals who amused themselves at the expense of others’ failures or shortcomings viewed trolling as acceptable online behavior.

Women who participated in the survey had a more negative opinion of trolling than men.

In other words, it is trolled on the internet because it is perceived that the medium is appropriate for it. When you spend a lot of time on the internet, you may end up thinking that trolling is normal because, for example, “it is what people do when they go to Reddit” or when they intervene in internet forums and other platforms.

The new research provides revealing data on the personality of Internet trolls and how they view their activity. (Photo: BYU)

The authors of the study insist that it is important to note that those who amuse themselves with the misfortunes of others often consider trolling to be a form of communication that enriches the debate on the Internet, rather than hinders it. Therefore, they are not concerned with how their words or actions affect those on the other side of the screen. For them trolling is not perceived as destructive, but simply as a vehicle for discussion.

They are more concerned with having a satisfying Internet experience than creating it for other users, most of whom do not enjoy contentious discussions the way trolls do.

However, there is still hope for productive discussions on the internet. The study found no correlation between being outspoken and direct online and a tendency to trolling. The results indicate that users who are heavily involved in online discussions and express their opinions openly, even rudely, do not have to be prone to trolling. These results are encouraging and suggest that intense but civilized discussions on the internet are achievable.

The study is titled “The Power of Schadenfreude: Predicting Behaviors and Perceptions of Trolling Among Reddit Users.” And it has been published in the academic journal Social Media and Society. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)