Psychological help produced by pandemic fatigue

The crisis caused by Covid-19 expansion It has caused a great social impact and the most direct consequences of this dramatic situation are still being suffered. Limitations in mobility, hygiene measures or restrictions in social life are still a reality, something that is also beginning to take its toll on the mental health of many people.

These major day-to-day changes cause long-term wear and tear from prolonged stress. The fear of contagions, social isolation or the difficulty of adapting to changes lead to a silent and increasingly widespread evil that is called pandemic fatigue. To overcome it, it is necessary to have psychological help, which is why some prestigious professionals such as ACM Psychologists have already specialized in this type of treatment.

Today we live in a constant adaptation to changes. In each new wave of this pandemic we have to take a step back, try not to lower our guard and continue to live with a certain state of alert for the possibility of contagion. This represents a huge long-term emotional difficulty, a concern that is becoming chronic and that leads to what we already know as pandemic fatigue.

The most common symptoms of this type of fatigue are difficulties falling asleep and concentrating, a feeling of unusual tiredness, irritability or sadness, general lack of motivation and lack of courage to face the day to day. If these symptoms are detected in a more or less prolonged way, it will be necessary to seek professional psychological help.

Psychological help for pandemic fatigue

Although these sensations are common and fall within an emotional normality when facing a health situation like the one we live in, the truth is that if they are prolonged and give rise to pandemic fatigue, they can lead to more serious disorders. In these cases it will be important to look for Psychologists in Madrid who can evaluate the situation and provide guidelines for improvement.

Otherwise, pandemic fatigue can turn into severe depression or an anxiety disorder that is more difficult to treat in the long term. The psychologists They can help overcome this situation with more emotional tools and prevent the uncontrollable feelings of anguish that are already emerging in some people.

Mental health is going to be the next great challenge to overcome in this pandemic. The symptoms of emotional exhaustion are often more silent than the physical symptoms of the illness itself, so it is very common to ignore them or go too late for help.

It should not be forgotten in any case that the good emotional state and psychological is also part of health and has great effects on the quality of life of people. Therefore, reviewing our mental health in time can be an excellent step towards preventive medicine in this regard.