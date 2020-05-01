Social isolation has caused up to a 50 percent increase in calls to the 075 line, intended for crisis care in Jalisco. Anxiety and depression are the main reasons for requesting psychological support.

Francisco Javier Ramírez Barreto, director of the Jalisco Institute of Mental Health (Salme), acknowledged that the immobility caused by mandatory confinement in the entity, as part of the health emergency measures, has triggered various emotional problems.

“The increase in calls is 50 percent, which means 550 calls from April 19 to 30, compared to the same period last year. Anxiety, depression, family problems, relationships, suicidal ideation, violence and addictions are the main causes of attention, in that order, “he stressed.

Calls to number 075, activated as part of the state strategy before COVID-19, refer people to nearby modules with trained psychological care personnel, but also to other dependencies to try to solve the problem that triggers anxiety.

“If the patient is afraid of having COVID-19, it is sent to the line of the Ministry of Health, if it needs food supplies, it is sent to the DIF, if it experiences violence, it is directed to the Violet Code. Mechanisms are sought to try to solve what triggered, “he stressed.

Most of the attentions have been requested by women and according to Ramírez Barreto, mental health problems have a multifactorial origin, but in isolation, the apprehension that one has in the future for issues of economy or work, triggers anxiety pictures.

He recommended that those who experience despair or stress specify routines similar to those followed before the pandemic, such as going to bed and getting up at the same time, being clear about activities in the morning and taking care of your diet.

“The diet must be healthy. We must have a space to read, what we like to do alone, increase coexistence with the family and have activities that help us relax,” he said.

He added that a routine to avoid anxiety or depression pictures, you must start with avoiding the use of pajamas during the day, grooming and taking care of sleep patterns. “They are actions that will help to better pass this situation that we live in,” he concluded.

NR

.