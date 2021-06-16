Psychiatry adapted to the disorders of children and adolescents, is it possible?

06/15/2021 at 5:38 PM CEST

Child and adolescent psychiatry is generating growing interest in our society and among professionals. The reason? The increase in the prevalence of mental disorders in these ages, and the evidence that serious mental disorders in adults are gestated in childhood and are consolidated in adolescence. All this shows that an early diagnosis and effective therapeutic interventions will influence the evolutionary trajectories and may change the course of the disease.

It is a fact that failure to address children’s mental disorders has consequences that extend into adulthood. Repercussions that affect both physical and mental health, limiting the opportunities for a satisfactory adult life. Likewise, lhe current pandemic situation due to covid-19 has confirmed that children and adolescents with mental disorders constitute a vulnerable population that requires specialized and differentiated care.

For years, both scientific societies and civil society through different platforms have demanded a regulation of the situation of psychiatry in Spain in this regard. The specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is in force and regulated in the countries of our closest environment, such as Greece, Italy and Portugal, as well as in the rest of Europe: Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, France, Holland, Ireland and UK. But not yet in Spain.

As reflected in the White Paper on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (2014), the current situation, after the transfer of competencies in health matters to the autonomous communities, is that each of them is responsible for the implementation of treatment devices for children and adolescents with psychiatric problems. Therefore, although in this way the offer of care to children and adolescents throughout Spain is ensured, there is no homogeneity throughout the national territory, to the point that even the age of the population in attendance varies between the different territories.

While in some regions it reaches up to 18 years, in others it is up to 16, with some communities admitting only patients under 14 years of age. As a sign of this variability, in Asturias the age of care in Child-Youth Mental Health centers is different between health areas.

Likewise, since there is no specific specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the quality of the care offered in each autonomous community necessarily depends on the particular training of each professional, since the personnel involved in this care have not normally received formal training and standardized.

However, it seems that this situation is about to change. In recent years, many steps have been taken towards the creation of the specialty of Childhood and Adolescent Psychiatry. In 2006, a non-legislative proposal was approved regarding the recognition of the specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. In 2009, the Ministry of Health announced the creation of the specialty, and in February 2012 the motion of the Joint Parliamentary Group was approved, urging the Government to implement it. It did not prosper.

Subsequently, there were more advances. In January 2018, the draft royal decree that creates the title of specialist doctor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is approved, and the current title of specialist doctor in Psychiatry is modified by that of specialist doctor in Adult Psychiatry. Last week, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that the project of the royal decree that establishes the creation of the specialty is finalized in its processing and pending of the Council of State. Finally, the day before yesterday, the Congress of Deputies unanimously approved a non-law proposal of the PSOE that urges the Government to pay special attention to the young population with mental health problems and provide mental health centers and units, within the framework competence, of the necessary and sufficient resources for its correct attention. The text of the proposal also proposes “to complete the creation of the specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry & rdquor ;.

Much of the fact that this entire process of creating a new medical specialty is being developed with a guarantee is due to the undoubted support of the Interterritorial Health Council and the boards of directors of the SEP (Spanish Society of Psychiatry), AEPNYA (Spanish Association of Psychiatry of the Child and Adolescent), SEPYPNA (Spanish Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychotherapy) and AEN (Spanish Association of Neuropediatrics).

Now it is worth asking: Are there really mental disorders in children? According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 20 percent of the world’s children and adolescents have mental disorders. About half of these problems manifest before the age of 14, and more than 70 percent of all mental disorders begin before the age of 18. It is estimated that one fifth of adolescents under the age of 18 suffer from some type of behavioral or emotional development problem, and that one in eight currently has a mental disorder.

These data are observed in all cultures. Mental disorders account for 16 percent of the global burden of disease and injury in people between the ages of 10 and 19. In fact, childhood behavioral disorders (including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Conduct Disorders) are the second leading cause of disease burden among adolescents aged 10-14 years. As a more alarming fact, it should be noted that suicide is the third leading cause of death in the 15-19 age group and the second among 15 and 29 years old. If we extrapolate these data to our population, we would see that of the 133,954 minors living in the Principality (13 percent of the population), 26,791 will suffer from a mental disorder, reaching 1,665,151 cases throughout Spain.

All expert researchers and clinicians agree that the delay in the diagnosis and treatment of mental health problems in children and adolescents seriously affects their future, has negative consequences on their educational and professional development, and represents a great deal of suffering for family members and caregivers, as well as an economic and social burden for the family and society.

But, despite having effective treatments, there is still a belief, in some areas, that it is not possible to treat mental illnesses. In the case of minors, The argument persists that children do not get depressed or do not have mental health problems. These premises carry a very important stigmatization and rejection, especially at this crucial stage of development.

Until now, in Spain, the approach to mental illness in childhood and adolescence is included within the competences of the specialty of Psychiatry. But only through specific and regulated training through the creation and endowment of the specialty of Childhood and Adolescent Psychiatry will it be possible to achieve the necessary homogenization in the care and training of professionals between the different autonomous communities (and, of course, within of the same community), thus guaranteeing early identification and effective treatment, fundamental aspects to ensure the correct development and evolution of these minors. Likewise, it is necessary to develop specific assistance devices, which are currently insufficient to respond to real demand.

We must become aware of the seriousness of the problems derived from a lack of specialized and quality care for this vulnerable segment of the population, with its specific characteristics differentiated from those of adults, whom society and, of course, professionals of health we have a duty to care and protect.