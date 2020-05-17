Psychiatrists warn of a “tsunami” of mental health problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adolescents and the elderly may not be taking adequate measures amid the pandemic

Doctors are particularly concerned that children and the elderly are not receiving the support they need due to the closure of schools, social isolation and fear of hospitals. Factors such as loneliness, fear of covid-19 and uncertainty about the future aggravate pre-existing mental illnesses and create new problems for previously healthy people.

In a survey conducted in the United Kingdom, psychiatrists reported an increase in the number of emergency visits related to mental illness and a decrease in routine consultations.

They say that many people have stopped seeking help even though mental health services are still open, so they have reached the point where emergency care was most needed.

‘Patients evaporated’

“We are already seeing the devastating impact of covid-19 on mental health, with more people in crisis,” says Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in the United Kingdom.

“And we are very concerned about people who need help now but are not getting it. Our fear is that the ‘lockdown’ is causing people to have problems that could lead to a ‘tsunami. ‘mental illness afterwards “.

The Rethink Mental Illness charity survey of 1,300 mental health doctors across the UK found that 43% had seen an increase in urgent cases, while 45% reported a reduction in routine consultations.

“In old age psychiatry our patients seem to have evaporated, I think people are too afraid to seek help,” said a psychiatrist.

Another wrote: “Many of our patients developed mental disorders as a direct result of the interruption of the routine generated by the coronavirus, social isolation, increased stress and lack of medication”.

Psychiatrists reported an increase in the number of emergency room visits

Elderly and young people are among the groups of greatest concern.

“We are concerned that children and young people with mental illness who may be in difficulty are not getting the support they need,” says Bernadka Dubicka, who chairs the faculty of child and adolescent psychiatry at the Royal College of Psychiatrists. “We need to get the message out and make it clear that services are still open.”

Both in the UK and in Brazil, psychological assistance continues to work and can even be done remotely, through video call platforms. However, using technology to call a doctor during a block is difficult for some older people, explains Amanda Thompsell, a specialist in psychiatry for the elderly.

The elderly are also often “reluctant” to seek help, and their need for mental health support is probably greater than ever, she says.

‘Clear priority’

Mental health institution Rethink Mental Illness said the concerns raised by experts are supported by evidence that people are living with more mental illness.

In another survey carried out in the country, most people said that their mental health has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic, due to the interruption of routines and strategies that they used to control mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, panic, among others.

“The NHS (UK public health system) is doing an incredible job in the most difficult circumstances, but mental health should be a clear priority,” says Danielle Hamm, of the charity. “Investment is needed to ensure that services can handle this anticipated increase in demand.”

According to her, without proper care at the moment, it may take years for some people to recover from the mental problems generated by the pandemic.

