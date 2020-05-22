Although the psychiatric consultations have not yet been normalized, the amount of emergency and virtual attention that is being offered means that the president of the Dominican Society of Psychiatry calls specialists in the area to be prepared for the high demand that they will have.

Dr. Marisol Taveras makes the statement because both in hospitals and clinics she has been seeing patients of different ages, including children and adolescents, adults between the ages of 18 and 59, and older adults debuting with emotional imbalances linked to confinement, non-adaptation of teleworking, wearing a mask, excessive schoolwork and the belief that they are infected or have a cure for COVID 19.

The most affected group, explains the specialist, is the one that is between 18 and 59 years old, which are the ones that have the responsibility of the family support.

Consulted by LISTÍN DIARIO, she explained that although the first phase of gradual reopening of daily life has already begun, the presence of patients in the outpatient clinics is still low, but this is not the case with the emergency consultations she has been giving. permanently and virtual ones.

Disorders detected

Among the disorders that have debuted linked to COVID, he cited bipolar disorders; psychotics with delusions related to the disease, as in the case of people think that they have it or that they have a cure; Adaptive, manifested with stress when having problems adapting to the new way of life, and panic when wearing a mask, since some feel that they cannot breathe well.

In addition, other disorders that have been exacerbating in the population, explained Dr. Taveras, are anxiety attacks and depression: older neurocognitive disorders or dementias have been seen in older adults.

In children and young people, they have detected episodes of anxiety and stress because they feel pressured by the subject of school because teachers, especially in universities, are carrying too much homework and virtual time pressures them.

He recalled that together with the virtual care platform established by the Ministry of Public Health until last week, over six thousand assistances had been offered.

