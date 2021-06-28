Psyche, the mysterious asteroid worth more than 70,000 times more than the world’s economy

Measuring 226 kilometers in diameter, the gold, iron, platinum and nickel of the giant asteroid ‘Psyche’ are worth about 70 thousand times more than the entire world economy.

When this 226 kilometer diameter giant was first observed in 1852, astronomers believed it could be a badly formed planet, which was never successfully integrated into a solar system. Then they realized that I was made almost entirely of metal. Later they confirmed that it was an asteroid, and named it Psyche. Today they know that it could be valued at an astronomical figure at least 70 thousand times greater than the total value of the global economy.

A very well valued asteroid

Image: Corby Waste / NASA / JPL-Caltech

A couple of years ago, astronomical observation determined that Psyche could be the entire core of a planet that did not finish forming. Hence, they assumed, its almost entirely metallic constitution could be explained. After closer analysis, however, NASA astrophysicists determined that it was nothing more than a pile of cosmic debris.

According to a study published in the Planetary Science Journal, the asteroid is composed of “82.5% metal, 7% pyroxene with low iron content (rock-forming minerals) and 10.5% carbonaceous chondrite.”

However, Psyche’s combination of iron, nickel, platinum and gold give it a value in a value of approximately 10 thousand quadrillion dollars. To put that figure into context, some 70 thousand times higher than the total value of the global economy.

In order to find more information regarding its origin and composition, NASA plans to launch a mission named after the metallic asteroid: Psyche 16. In this, they will try get as close as possible to the asteroid, located between Jupiter and Mars.

1% of the asteroid belt material

Illustration: .

In the entire history of asteroid discovery, Psyche ranks number 16 of the observed cosmic objects of this type. It was first located in the 19th century, and is estimated to be the size of Slovenia. In contrast, it possesses by itself the 1% of the material of the asteroid belt of the Solar System, which stretches between Mars and Jupiter.

In addition to being remarkably porous, reflects sunlight in a different way to other similar celestial bodies. For this reason, it was determined that it is not as metallic as originally believed, with up to 95% estimated composition. However, it will not be until 2026 that its exact density and composition is determined, when NASA reaches Psyche.

At the moment, the rate at which the asteroid is valued far exceeds the value that has been given to so many other celestial objects in outer space. From an astronomical point of view, this estimate happens to be just a curious detail. The investigation has a far superior wingspan and depth.

