PSVR 2 targets its release for PS5 in late 2022

While the fact that Sony is already working on your new PSVR 2 system for PS5 It is no surprise, already confirmed even officially, its absence parallel to the launch of the console itself, left us with an uncertain date for its arrival, with statements by Jim Ryan that made us think of a period of up to several years.

However, the latest leak shared by Bloomberg seems to point to a not-so-distant launch. Although the main topic of this article focuses on Japan Display Inc.’s plans to become a virtual reality powerhouse, with its liquid crystal displays already supplied to the tech giant Apple, plans have been revealed on the other hand. your competitor, Samsung, who will finally take over the new OLED panels for the PSVR 2 headset.

In this report, they reveal that after selling 5 million units of the first PS VR headset, Sony is “targeting launch the successor in the next year period«, Fixing its possible arrival in the Christmas period of 2022. Time that might not be enough given the expectations to solve the still marked absence of PS5 units, and even to try to develop or promote the arrival of new VR titles to justify the jump compared to the previous generation.

What to expect from PSVR 2

As we saw previously, this new virtual reality set would not only come with some obvious improvements such as the change of its screen, but it will be a device fully focused on the added functionalities of its console and new generation games, adding some of the enhancements featured in the PS5 DualSense such as haptic technology for your new trackpads.

And it is that the last patents that we knew were ahead of us since the PSVR 2 would count the presence of various pressure, motion and elasticity sensors to detect and assist the user in the correct placement of the headset itself, and that would save the different profiles of each player with details on the size of the head, hair and other physical aspects that can influence the VR experience.

In addition, covering one of the great absences of the original system, this new equipment would have the presence of new speakers, which the system could use not only to reproduce the content of the games themselves, but to communicate with the user in these functionalities of smart assistance.