PSV-Galatasaray, in the second qualifying round

06/16/2021 at 3:43 PM CEST

.

Dutch PSV Eindhoven and Turkish Galatasaray will meet in the second qualifying round of the 2021/22 Champions League, according to the draw held this Wednesday at UEFA headquarters.

Likewise, by the same league qualification route, Scottish Celtic from Glasgow will face Midtjylland and Rapid from Vienna to Sparta Prague.

Result of the draw for the second qualifying round (20/21 and 27/28 July):

– League Champions

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Valur (ISL) – Omonoia (CYP)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL) – Young Boys (SUI)

Bodø / Glimt (NOR) / Legia Warsaw (POL) – Flora Tallinn (EST) / Hibernians (MLT)

Connah’s Quay Nomads (WAL) / Alashkert (ARM) – Teuta (ALB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Olympiacos (GRE) – Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) / Neftçi (AZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Kairat Almaty (KAZ) – Red Star (SRB)

Fola Esch (LUX) / Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) – Cluj (RUM) / Borac Banja Luka (BIH)

Malmö (SWE) / Riga (LAT) – HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Buducnost Podgorica (MNE)

Ferencváros (HUN) / Winner qualifying round – Zalgiris Vilna (LTU) / Linfield (NIR)

Shkëndija (MKD) / Mura (SVN) – Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

– Group classified garters:

Rapid Vienna (AUT) – Sparta Prague (CZE)

Celtic (SCO) – Midtjylland (DEN)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) – Galatasaray (TUR).