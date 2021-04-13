PSV: Erick Gutiérrez was present at Club Pachuca vs Puebla

Erick Gutiérrez, PSV Eindhoven player, was present at the Tuzos del Pachuca duel against the Puebla Strip, at the close of Day 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament.

The “Guti” missed the remainder of the season with PSV due to an injury he suffered in training, so he returned to Mexico to begin his rehabilitation at the Center of Medical Excellence in Height (CEMA), in Pachuca .

On his return to Bella Airosa, Erick Gutiérrez took the opportunity to visit the Tuzos, as he accompanied Víctor “el Pocho” Guzmán, who is also recovering from an injury, to the Hidalgo Stadium.

Through its networks, PSV reported on the loss of “Guti”, although it did not reveal more details about his injury.

“During a training session last week, Érick Gutiérrez suffered an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The midfielder is already in Mexico, where he will begin his rehabilitation process, ”wrote PSV.

