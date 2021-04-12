PSV: Erick Gutiérrez misses the rest of the season due to injury

Unlike Edson Alvarez, the youth squad of the Pachuca Club, Erick Gutierrez, has suffered upon arrival in the old continent, since, has not managed to consolidate with the picture of the PSV, in its last two seasons.

The injuries have haunted him, causing him to not have regularity in the ‘farmer’ box. Again, the Mexican midfielder misses the rest of the season due to an injury suffered during training.

A few moments ago, PSV released a statement revealing that Gutiérrez traveled to Mexico to begin his rehabilitation process. The Mexican had returned to training last December, after losing the first part of the tournament.

“During a training session last week, Érick Gutiérrez suffered an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The midfielder is already in Mexico, where he will begin his rehabilitation process”