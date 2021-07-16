PSV begins negotiations with Rayados de Monterrey for César Montes

The central defender of Rayados de Monterrey, César Montes, would be close to leaving the royal team, as PSV, a team that has been targeting him for a few months, would have started negotiations with the Liga MX team.

César Montes, 24, is on the radar of several clubs in the old continent, however, says Axel Solís, a journalist for El Heraldo Radio, PSV began conversations with Rayados.

The operation would be around 9 million euros, that is, about 10.6 million dollars for the transfer of the Mexican player.

Montes made his debut with Rayados in 2015 and since then has added 217 professional matches, being one of the most promising players in Liga MX.

If the transfer is made, he would be the 7th Mexican to play for PSV, after Carlos Salcido, Maza Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Moreno, Chucky Lozano and Erick Gutiérrez.