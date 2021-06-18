PSV and Erick Gutiérrez already have a rival for the second phase of the UEFA Champions League

The Mexican PSV Eindhoven team Erick Gutierrez of the Eredivisie, will have as a rival the team of Galatasaray of the Turkish League, within the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

See you soon! For the first leg against Galatasaray we will host at least 25,000 fans at the Philips Stadion! “, The club posted on its social media.

This Thursday the draw for the second phase of the most important club competition took place, where the PSV team will face Radamel Falcao’s Galatasaray, in the most important duel of this phase.

Both teams will face each other in search of a ticket to the group stage draw, something more important for both institutions since participating in the UEFA Champions League brings a great economic benefit to them.

