Pster from ‘Army of Thieves’, prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has posted on Twitter a first official poster of‘Army of the Dead’, prequel to the Netflix film ‘Army of the Dead’, which is expected to debut on the broadcast platform at the end of the year. Starring Matthias Schweighfer again in his role as the German Ludwig Dieter, we are expected to have more information on this project next Sunday, July 25, during the Comic-Con.

This time the action movie follows a small-town bank teller named Dieter, who is caught up in the adventure of his life when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a team of Interpol’s most wanted criminals. His intention is none other than to rob a legendary and impossible sequence by opening safes all over Europe.

Directed by Zack Snydera from a script by Shay Hatten, the film stars Matthias Schweighfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai, Peter Simonischek and John Bubniak. Producers are Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller of The Stone Quarry and Schweighfer and Dan Maag of PANTALEON Films.

Returning to the original tape, ‘Army of the Dead’ stars Dave Bautista and debuted last May on the platform becoming one of the most viewed original films on Netflix, with more than 72 million households watching the film during its first four years. weeks.

Recall that Netflix is ​​currently developing a spin-off anime series titled ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’, a story that tells the origins of the character of Baptist (Scott) and his rescue team during the initial outbreak in Las Vegas.