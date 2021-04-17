PSOE will vote against the Medal of Honor to Ana Botella because she is someone “unworthy” and “the worst mayor of Madrid”

The socialist spokesperson for Culture in the Madrid City Council, Mar Espinar, announced this Saturday that will vote against the Hono Medalr that the municipal government proposes for the former mayor Ana Botella because she is someone “unworthy” and “the worst mayor of Madrid.”

“Not as a joke we can give a decoration to someone as unworthy as Ana Botella“, Espinar declared in a statement, where he points out that the proposal is” a provocation “with which the PP intends to clean the image of a person with” criminal cases still pending with the Justice “, in reference to the sale of thousands of public housing to a ‘vulture fund’.

“The Popular Party shows once again that despises the meaning of merit and ability at the time of evaluating political action, “the councilor and deputy spokesperson of the PSOE in the City Council assured. In her opinion,” the mere fact of proposing the award of the Medal of Honor of the city of Madrid to someone as unworthy as Ana Botella indicates that Pablo Casado’s men only care about appearances. “

“No person with a stomach can bear”

As he has stated, “there are things that in themselves represent a red line that no person with a stomach can bear“. In his opinion in the PP” they clean their management based on awards and removals “, alluding to the intention of the PP to abandon its headquarters on Genova Street.

“To believe that someone like that, who passed through Madrid like who stroll through his recreational farm, deserves the greatest recognition that this town can give, or it is causing or it does not live in this world, “the councilor insisted.

Think yes the intention was to provoke“They have succeeded because the PSOE is not going to support this proposal as a joke,” he announced to add that “democracy and institutions should not reward this type of behavior but rather have to condemn it.”