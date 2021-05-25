PSOE, UP, ERC and Bildu reject in Congress the electricity reform of the PP

The PP deputy, Juan Diego Requena, defends the electricity reform in Congress. (Photo: E. Parra / Europa Press via Getty Images)

There will be no electrical reform. The formations that make up the Government, PSOE and United We Can, together with their budgetary partners Esquerra Republicana (ERC) and EH Bildu, have rejected this Tuesday in the Plenary of Congress the processing of the proposed law of the PP to reform the electricity sector , which seeks to transfer fixed costs from the electricity bill to the General State Budgets and de facto abolish the tax on electricity.

The initiative, whose admission for processing has been debated in the plenary session of the Lower House, has found the support of Ciudadanos and Foro Asturias. Insufficient support in the face of the rejection of the forces that support the Government and other parties such as the CUP and Compromís.

The PNV and the PDeCAT have chosen to abstain, raising their doubts about the popular proposal, as has been raised by Vox, which has not advanced its position in the debate before the plenary session.

The PP sees possible to reduce 100 euros a year

In his defense of the initiative, the popular deputy Juan Diego Requena has assured that the measures proposed by his group could lower their bill to each consumer by about 100 euros a year, 12%.

Likewise, he has charged against the policy of “sectarian mental framework” proposed by Vice President Teresa Ribera, whom he has accused of going “easy” and “enriching the big lobis”, and “electrifying the economy” in the Law of Climate Change, to “then raise the price of electricity.”

Fixed costs will go to the sustainability fund

Germán Renau, from the PSOE, has asked himself that, if fixed costs are financed via Budgets, and does not seek to raise taxes, what item does he intend to cut to compensate for it, while he has defended cutting these costs according to the Government’s proposal, through …

