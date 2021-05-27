PSOE, PP, Vox and Cs refuse to include a referendum and amnesty at the table on Catalonia, as supported by Podemos

Minute of silence in Congress, this Wednesday. (Photo: EFE)

The full Congress has rejected this Thursday with the votes of PSOE, PP, Vox and Citizens that there is talk of amnesty or the referendum of self-determination at the dialogue table on Catalonia as “solution proposals” to the existing political conflict, a motion that United Podemos has supported and that the purple ones had agreed with the CUP.

The initiative, which has fallen with 273 ‘noes’ compared to the 71 ‘yeses’ that the independence parties have managed to add, was a motion derived from the interpellation that the CUP deputy, Mireia Vehí, addressed to the minister last week of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta.

The original text of the CUP proposed that Congress urge the Government to present to the dialogue table with the Government “a proposal for a referendum, taking advantage of the calendar and the work that the Government of Scotland has already started.”

The CUP tried to use its motion for the Plenary to rule in favor of the admission for processing of the Amnesty Law

However, United We Can amended the wording to lower that restrictive mandate and propose that the Chamber be open to the possibility of debating the self-determination consultation and also amnesty.

A calendar for the table

“Congress urges the Government to present to the dialogue table with the Government of Catalonia a work proposal and a timetable to address the political conflict in Catalonia. In the debate on the proposed solutions, the referendum on self-determination and amnesty will not be excluded, among others, ”the amendment by the confederal group accepted by the CUP reads verbatim, which has not gone ahead and has shown discrepancies in this matter. of the two members of the Coalition Government.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.