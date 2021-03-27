PSOE list for the May 4 elections in Madrid

The PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, ha presented this Saturday its complete list to the regional elections of May 4 and will form a team with the majority of its deputies, adding the Secretary of State for Migration, Hana Jalloul, as ‘number 2’, and the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, as ‘number 3’ .

Gabilondo, sheltered by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the secretary general of the PSOE-M, José Manuel Franco, presented their full application. Llop, as it is already known, is followed by Juan Lobato, Irene Lozano, Mónica Carazo, and the general director of Disability Policies of the Government, Jesús Celada, as ‘number 7’.

The list continues Manuela Villa Acosta, a Spanish cultural manager specialized in contemporary art, followed by the deputy spokespersons in the Assembly, Pilar Sánchez Acera and José Cepeda. They are succeeded by Lorena Morales, Diego Cruz, Carmen Barahona, José Luis García, Carmen Mena, Gonzalo Pastor, Matilde Díaz, Juan José Moreno, Cristina González, Fernando Lara, Isabel Aymerich, Javier Guardiola and Estefanía Suarez. The majority of parliamentarians in this legislature.

What ‘number 24’ Eduardo Fernández Palomares, followed by Sonia Conejero; the vice president of COGAM, Santi Rivero; the deputies Marta Bernardo, Enrique Rico, Carmen López Ruiz, Agustín Vinagre, Silvia Monterrubio, Nicolás Rodríguez, Silvia Buabent, José Ángel Chamorro, Carla Antonelli, Rafael Gómez Montoya, Ana Sánchez, Juan Pérez Díaz and Carlota Merchán.

Already in position 40 there is Mariano González Carbonell, Ana María Prados, Oscar Cerezal, Deputy Nani Moya, as ‘number 42’, Alejandro Merno, Isabel Cadorniga, Gregorio Ramírez Cano, Isabel Pérez Montalbo, José Manuel Freire (47), Isabel Andaluz and Rafael Álvarez Castillo (fifty).

Gabilondo assures that it is a list to “govern seriously”

The event was opened by Pilar Llop, who trusts that this whole team will give “certainty and security to Madrid residents “who have to” recover their Community. “We are the policy that looks out for the interests of citizens, self-employed companies, families, businesses, students … We are the good policy that reach agreements, use the word and respect“, defended Llop.

For her part, Hana Jalloul has shown visibly excited to join to this project to solve “the real problems of Madrid” where, in his opinion, “the majority of people are excluded”

“Gabilondo will be the next President of the Government of Madrid in the face of extremes. We seek the centrality of consensus but we are a left party without complexes “, has launched the ‘number 2’ of the list.

José Manuel Franco thanked all those who have left the Assembly in an exercise of “generosity and an example of what socialism is” to make way for other managers. “We are facing an election at the worst moment, but the PSOE is never scared of elections. We are prepared to face them, win again and rule“, has held.

The general secretary of the Madrid Socialists has recognized that they have reasons to win the trust of citizens because propose solutions to the health and economic crisis in the face of “frivolity, insults and disqualifications”.

For his part, Gabilondo has claimed that This list is meant to “rule seriously” because “the great projects of life are collective.” Thus, he has shown his appreciation to all those who are part of the socialist candidacy and those who are no longer in it but who have been working in this legislature.

“The women and men of this candidacy show the visible face of a commitment that aspires to gain a trust even higher through your vote. For face the anger and the anti-politics. That way of conceiving this society does not represent me and with our project, in Madrid, I tell you one thing: We are going to achieve it “, Gabilondo has launched.

The secretary general of the PSOE and president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has warned during the act, in a veiled reference to Podemos, that whoever wants to be in a progressive Executive led by the Socialists after the Madrid elections on May 4 “must renounce extremism“.