It seems definitive. PSOE and Adelante Andalucía, convergence between Podemos, Anticapitalists and IU in the Community, will not be in the commission for the recovery of Andalusia after the coronavirus pandemic, which they abandoned for the simple fact that it will be chaired by VOX.

Manuel Gavira, who will be the representative of VOX who will preside over this commission, has already explained the reason why they initially rejected the creation of this commission. In their view, they believed that this would have to be audited in Parliament, and not in committee. However, once their creation was decided, they wanted contribute to the recovery of the Community.

The spokesperson for the Popular Group in Parliament, José Antonio Nieto, has insisted again this Saturday on asking PSOE-A and Forward that they return to the commission that has been set up in Parliament for the recovery of the community, pointing out that “if they do not want to return, the PP continues to offer them a helping hand to dialogue in the format they want and in the way they want” and In this way, “reaching agreements and helping the definitive recovery of Andalusia”

After participating in the Monitoring Committee of the covid-19, the popular spokesman has assured that “We have seen how we have overcome the health crisis little by little and now we must also deal with the problems that will come of a social, labor and economic nature.”

To this, he added that “this is where we have to join forces to be able to get ahead and that Andalusia continues to lead that fight against covid, just as we have done in the health sector.” For that reason, Nieto has asked PSOE-A and Adelante to “Park your electoral interests” and “think about the interest of Andalusians, putting on the table above everything else what is good for our land and our people.”

To this end, it has asked the main opposition group to “Think again and join the dialogue”, which would imply “Leave that attitude of confrontation and permanent shock now.” “It is the line we want and we ask the PSOE-A not to make contradictory speeches, not to say one day that it wants to dialogue and the next to break all bridges and burst any possibility of dialogue,” he said.

Nieto has indicated that «the way express it and make clear a positive attitude it means that they break with the decision they had to appeal the decree of elimination of administrative and bureaucratic obstacles in Andalusia, that they sit down to debate and dialogue it, and that we are able to transmit the image of unity that Andalusia wants, to work together and leave also together from the crisis ».