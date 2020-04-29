PSG published a tribute message in memory of one of its most fervent supporters. Fan rights defender James Rophe has died. “James, your club will always remember you.”

“A disproportionate passion, to live in a group, and encourage Paris Saint-Germain non-stop and everywhere”. ❤️💙 RIP James pic.twitter.com/knf2rzywq6 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 29, 2020

James, your club will always remember you. 🙏❤️💙 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 29, 2020

James Rophe had contributed to the creation of the national supporters association (ANS), of which he was the spokesperson, but also to that of the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) which allowed the return of ultras to the Parc des Princes after their disappearance following the Leproux plan. “I started supporting PSG in the 80s, so I have been around for a long time,” he said in 2018 on RMC.

📢💬 “There is a lack of dialogue” James Rophe, spokesperson for the National Fans’ Association, talks about the numerous travel bans in recent months. #AfterFoot #RMCLive pic.twitter.com/fjNIyYTnB9 – After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) August 21, 2019

James was a steadfast supporter of #PSG but he was especially passionate about the cause of the supporters! He fought tirelessly for the ultras of all clubs. For 25 years he had loved PSG, his great love. I have a very big thought for his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wB2Kd1wly7 – Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) April 29, 2020

He had been invited to the After after several times, notably last summer when faced with the threat of a total ban on the movement of supporters. “There is a big problem of discussions between the different actors,” he regretted. “James was a steadfast supporter of PSG but he was especially passionate about the cause of the supporters, says Mohamed Bouhafsi, football editor in chief of RMC Sport. He fought tirelessly for the ultras of all the clubs.”