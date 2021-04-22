PSG’s dream is the triplet

There are many types of triplets in the world. Winning three national tournaments is a treble. Pep’s City or precisely PSG did it last season where they won everything in France. Super Cup, the two Cups, the one in the league is no longer played this year, and the French league. He actually did a poker. But I think we all agree in saying that the true treble is achieved with the Champions. That cup with ears that has been criticized so much in recent hours but that has so much prestige in its metal.

PSG dreams of him since the arrival of the petrodollars. They were closer than ever last season but Bayern turned the dream into a nightmare. The reality is that they are getting closer and closer to achieving it. It is the absolute priority of the season. If they can also round out the season with the Cup and Ligue 1, ideal. They would enter the select group of clubs that have achieved it. Specifically six so far. Celtic, Ajax, Manchester United, Inter, Barça and Bayern. The last two twice.

Ligue 1 Mode

But before focusing on the Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City, ‘les parisiens’ must activate league mode again. They are second, one point behind Lille, and they face a key day for the championship. There are five days left to go and Monaco and Lyon are also on the shortlist. The four are separated by three dots.

It is a special day because Lille visits the Olympique de Lyon field. ‘Les dogues’ can knock out one of the contenders or give up the lead to a PSG who will visit Metz. Those of Pochettino expect a stumble from Lille to assault the leadership.

They will do it with a Neymar in shape, with a fresh Mbappé after not playing the French Cup tie against Angers and with an Icardi who has just scored a hat-trick in the cup tournament. To round off, Di María, who signed up for a rabona assistance, is experiencing a sweet moment. Against Angers they sent a warning to City. At half throttle, idling, they put a hand on Stéphane Moulin’s. And without Kylian on the green. Three Champions League games, five in the league and two in the Cup. PSG has ten games to win the treble. It is not a utopia.