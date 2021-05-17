PSG’s dilemma with Neymar for the cup final

05/17/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Paris Saint-Germain does not live its days more calmly, far from it. The hectic final of Ligue 1 has those from the capital on the verge of nerves to see how the title does not depend on them, not even after the defeat applied to Nimes on the penultimate matchday. Pochettino’s men continue to escort a Lille that, with only one game to go, was to take the trophy and make fun of the millions spent on signings by Al-Khelaifi.

With all this dense panorama, PSG has in their hands the possibility of taking a deep breath and lifting another title this week: the French Cup. Monaco will be the rival to beat at the Stade de France, although Mauricio Pochettino will have a sensitive loss, perhaps the one that would hurt any squad today: its star, Neymar, who was booked in the semifinals against Montpellier and will watch the duel from the stands … or not?

YOU WILL HAVE TO CHOOSE

As it is, Paris Saint-Germain still has the option of appealing what, in Ney’s opinion, is an unfair and exaggerated sanction since it is only a yellow card. It was not by accumulation, but by recidivism. A month ago he had already been banned from two games after facing Djaló and seeing the direct red in a match with Lille, so he had been warned not to return to these behaviors. “I would like to understand the head of the guy who makes the card rules in France. That man deserves applause. What confusion … the p … that gave birth to him & rdquor ;, the Brazilian left in an Instagram message after knowing the committee’s decision.

If the Parisians decide that the suspension be investigated and appeal to what was thrown by the National Olympic and Sports Committee of France, Neymar will be able to play against Monaco in the Cup final. But, to the detriment, he would miss the last league match against Brest where the Parisians will play everything for everything looking for the championship.

Pochettino did not drop any indication in conference on whether or not they will use the resource for Neymar to act in a Cup final that will also have another absence for PSG: Kimpembe. The center-back saw the red against Rennes for Ligue 1 and Monaco will be his third suspended game.