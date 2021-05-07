PSG would raise their hands for Eden Hazard and bring Kylian Mbappé closer to Real Madrid

After the elimination of Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League against Chelsea, the fans and the club’s management enraged against the Belgian crack Eden Hazard, who was seen smiling with his former teammates, after the painful defeat of the ‘Meringues’ in the European Cup. This attitude has not liked anything within the club and they already put him with a transferable label for the summer market and two teams will raise their hands for him, which are PSG and Juventus of Turin.

According to information from journalist Jorge Calabrés, both Juventus and PSG would be very interested in the possible arrival of Eden Hazard for next season, seeing that Real Madrid would value the Belgian between 50 and 60 million euros.

As detailed in the information, Juventus, despite its interest, has very few options to make this move, since it first has to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to lighten salaries and from there see if it acts with respect to a possible arrival of Hazard.

For its part, PSG, faced with a very probable departure from Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid in this summer transfer market, would propose a change of stickers to the ‘Merengues’ among the players plus a sum of money for the French club for their star who has refused to renew on several occasions.

In addition, at Real Madrid they believe that the arrival of PSG striker Kylian Mbappé seems like a fact and will be the galactic for the following campaign. However, in Madrid they believe that it is necessary to lower the price of the signing of the French star and would do so by putting his compatriot Raphael Varane into the equation, who will have one year left on his contract in the summer.

Therefore, both Eden Hazard and Varane would be two very desirable players for PSG in case Kylian Mbappé does not renew and leaves, but now we have to wait as the season ends for the French and for Real Madrid.

