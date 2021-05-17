PSG would put Mauro Icardi in ‘auction’

The transfer market begins to move in the old continent and as has been customary in recent years, the PSG He will be the protagonist, since, he would be ‘finishing’ one of his figures.

We talk about the Argentine attacker Mauro Icardi, who arrived in the French capital last year; however, he has not performed as expected, being inconsequential in the current season.

For that reason, according to the French newspaper, L’Equipe, the board would be willing to accept an offer for 35 million euros for the former Inter Milan player, losing 15 million of what they paid for him in 2019.

This news comes amid the rumors that put Robert Lewandowski in the orbit of the Parisian team for this summer. The next few weeks will be essential to define the future of Icardi.