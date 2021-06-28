PSG would forget about Sergio Ramos and reinforce its defense with Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain would forget to sign former Real Madrid defender and captain Sergio Ramos for next season and the Parisian team would have their sights on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

According to information revealed by the Calciomercato.com portal, PSG is very aware of Koulibaly’s situation at Napoli, which would not be very comfortable with the Neapolitan squad, and would not see a change of scenery with bad eyes.

As detailed in the information, the Senegalese defender will sit down with the president of the Neapolitan entity Aurelio De Laurentiis to see what his future will be in the team, and in case a good understanding is not reached, he will see the option of PSG .

It should be noted that in recent weeks there was talk that PSG would face the signing of defender Sergio Ramos who left Real Madrid at the end of his contract, but apparently because he is 35 years old and had many injuries in the last season, he did not would sign.

In addition, Ramos would ask for a high salary to reach Ligue 1 with the Parisians and the team led by Mauricio Pochettino would not be so sure that the ‘Camero’ was the best option.

