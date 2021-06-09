PSG will take advantage of the contacts with Raiola for Donnarumma to talk about Xavi Simons

06/09/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

PSG has a busy summer in the face of this transfer market. Still waiting to know the future of possible exits, as the most relevant, that of Kylian Mbappé, in the club offices they continue to work on arrivals.

One of the probable ones is that of the AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who ends his contract with the Italian club on June 30 and is free to negotiate with other clubs. PSG is on the ‘pole’ to take him and his agent, Mino Raiola, is already negotiating with the Parisian leaders.

Taking advantage of the contacts with the PSG, according to the specialized journalist Fabrizio Romano, the famous agent Mino Raiola will take the opportunity to speak with them in relation to the renewal of one of their young stars, the ex-Barcelona Xavi Simons.

Simons ends contract with PSG in 2022 and it is time to sit down and negotiate. Both Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would be very interested in continuing their adventure with Simons and they take him into account for the future project. During the meetings for the goalkeeper, both sides will also have the subject of the 18-year-old Dutch midfielder on the table to begin to approach positions.

In the Donnarumma folder, the latest information indicates that Raiola would have managed to negotiate a contract until 2026 with a salary of about 12 million euros per year. PSG, at the same time, is closely following Gigi Wijnaldum, of Liverpool, also as a free agent and that with his economic offer he would have taken it away from FC Barcelona.