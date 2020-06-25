The coronavirus crisis also affects one of the great mobilizers of the transfer market in recent years. He PSG should balance his accounts for the next season and after the 60 million invested in the purchase of Mauro Icardi –Belonging to the current financial year– they can only spend a maximum of 70 more as long as there isn’t a big sale that fills the club’s coffers.

Great movements are not expected in the Parque de los Príncipes, since Neymar and Mbappé aim to continue one more year wearing the PSG elastic and that Icardi completes a dream front that would only have to find a complement in the form of a striker or substitute end, with the existing alternatives Sarabia and Di María, also adaptable to midfield positions.

In the wide plot, precisely, Thomas Tuchel has enough alternatives to form a center of the field of guarantees, and although a renowned player could arrive, the investment to be made will not be excessive due to the economic limitations of the market. Bakayoko or Ndombélé, with few opportunities in their teams, are the names that have sounded in the last days to complete the Verratti, Ander Herrera or Gueye.

Defense, point to reinforce

In goal, the permanence of Keylor Navas It allows the club to have a goalkeeper for short-term guarantees, and it would be necessary to look for a substitute since Areola, who returns from his assignment at Real Madrid, wants to have minutes every weekend. It is the defense, therefore, that could count on a renowned transfer to replace Thiago Silva, who ends his contract and will not renew, and a right back after the departure of Thomas Meunier.