PSG will not loan Kylian Mbappé for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Despite appearing on the preliminary list of potential French players at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the PSG He would have informed that they will not yield to Kylian Mbappé for the sporting event, due to the tight schedule.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Mbappé will not be able to attend the tournament due to the club’s refusal, because he could play the Eurocup and both competitions are only separated by 12 days apart.

Thus, France will have to look for other options for its forward and one of them is the Tigres forward, André-Pierre Gignac, who appears on the list of possible reinforcements.

PSG is not obliged to lend the player to The Olympic Games, as the tournament does not belong to FIFA, so there is nothing to prevent them from denying the player.

For his part, Neymar would have expressed his desire to play in Tokyo, as well as the Copa América, which would lead to problems for PSG.