PSG was better (than Barcelona), admits Wijnaldum

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands.

“The Paris Saint-Germain was a little better “than him Barcelonanoted the dutch Georginio Wijnaldum, two days after his signing with the French club was announced.

“PSG was a little better, a little faster to make the decision, “said the hitherto Liverpool player, free after five years shining with the Reds.

“Barcelona was really interested“added the player, who appeared at a press conference on the eve of the ‘Oranje’ entry into the Eurocup, against Ukraine.

“It was hectic, there were a lot of things going on and I had to make a decision. I had to make a difficult decision, they are two very big clubs and I would like to play for both of us“he explained.

Wijnaldum confessed to feeling “a relief”: “I am really happy that everything has been fixed before the start of the tournament, during the competition you must be focused on the game and nothing else.”

PSG opened their transfer list in a big way on Thursday by signing the 30-year-old, 75-time international, Dutchman who has signed until 2024.

According to various media, PSG won the ‘bid’ against Barcelona by offering a better salary to the player.

