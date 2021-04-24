PSG wants to sleep on top

04/24/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

X. Serrano

The PSG faces a propitious day to assault the leadership of the League 1. The team of Mauricio Pochettino is measured at Metz, ninth classified and with the homework already done, 24 hours before the face to face between the Lille, leader, and the Lyon, fourth with two points less than the Parisians.

A victory would allow the capital team to sleep in the lead and add pressure to the northern team, which has been very hesitant recently. Everything, four days before the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City.

Pochettino He was able to count on all his troops in training this Friday except for the injured Juan Bernat. Even so, the technician announced that Marquinhos, recently joined the group, will stay in Paris as a precaution and questioned the ownership of Verratti.

Likewise, the French press slipped that Kimpembe Y Mbappe, with a lot of load of minutes, they could rest initially. Neymar, on the other hand, he comes from serving two sanction games and aims again at the starting position.

Probable lineups

Metz: Oukidja; Bronn, Boye, Kouyaté; Centonze, Maïga, Sarr, Delaine; Boulaya; Gueye and Yade.

PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Kehrer, Danilo, Bakker; Herrera, Paredes; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé; Neymar.