Paris Saint-Germain wants to go to the end. Despite the end of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season, imposed by the government as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the club of the capital hopes to dispute the continuation of the current edition of the Champions League. “With the agreement of UEFA, we intend to participate in the final phase,” President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi told RMC Sport.

The Qatari leader even says he is ready to go beyond the borders of France to play the quarter-final scheduled at home, if unable to organize the meeting at the Parc des Princes: “If there is no is not possible to play in France, we will play our matches abroad, ensuring the best health security conditions for our players and all our staff “.

>> Subscribe to exclusive RMC Sport offers to watch the rest of the Champions League

UEFA to consider neutral field games

For now, the French government has banned the organization of professional sporting events until the end of July. The Sports Ministry also opened the door to the organization of meetings in August, while specifying that events gathering more than 5,000 people were prohibited until early September.

This last measure could possibly allow the holding of Champions League matches behind closed doors in August, the month that UEFA precisely wants to use to conclude the 2019-2020 season of its European competitions. According to The Guardian, the governing body of football would nevertheless consider moving the remaining matches to neutral ground, depending on the measures taken by the authorities of the countries of the remaining clubs.