PSG wants to break the market with two Serie A figures

After the failure of PSG This season by being eliminated in the Champions League semifinals and not winning the league title, the Parisian team could break the market again with two signings from the A series.

According to the Foot Mercato newspaper, the directive of the French team is targeting one of the AC Milan figures, we are talking about the French side, Theo Hernandez, considered by many to be one of the best in his position.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca seeks Erick Gutiérrez from PSV as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The source indicates that PSG would be willing to pay 40 million euros for its services; However, Hernández has a contract with the Rossoneri team until 2024, which could complicate his arrival. Another name that has gained strength is Hakimi, player who can play as a midfielder on the right or side.

SIGN UP PUMP! Theo Hernández is in details of being the new PSG defender. It would come for 40 million euros Via – Foot Mercato pic.twitter.com/uJk4dC2Oq6 – Analysts (@_Analistas) May 27, 2021

Also read: Club América: The Eagles would look for César Montes or Johan Vásquez as reinforcements

The Moroccan was one of Inter’s sensations in obtaining the Serie A title. The former Real Madrid player was Conte’s key piece; However, it should be noted that the Nerazzurri directive analyzes various exits in order to cushion the losses they have had in the pandemic.