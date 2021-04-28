PSG vs Manchester City: Schedule and channel where to watch the Champions League game

This Wednesday, PSG receives in the Park of the Princes the Manchester City in the first leg semifinals of the Champions League, a match which they consider as the ‘Advance Final’. The meeting will be broadcast on the Fox Sports and ESPN signal at 2:00 p.m.

The set led by Mauricio Pochettino It comes at a great moment, being one of the candidates to lift ‘La Orejona’ by eliminating Bayern Munich in the last round. Beyond collectively failing to convince, his offensive trident has shown that it can put anyone in a bind.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola will seek to reach his first final since arriving at Manchester City and return to a continental final since 2011, the last time he was European champion.

Both teams have invested for this moment, so they will go out to seek victory from the first match. In their history they have met three times, with a balance in favor for the English team with a victory and two draws.