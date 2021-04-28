PSG vs Manchester City: Probable lineups of the Champions League match

The early end of the Champions League, as many call it, will have an appointment at the Parc des Princes, this Wednesday. PSG Y Manchester City, both teams are the top candidates to lift the European title for the first time.

The Argentine strategist seeks his revenge after losing his first final to Liverpool FC, during his time with Tottenham. For this meeting, Pochettino has a full squad except for Juan Bernat, who missed the rest of the season.

Probable PSG lineup

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas. Defenders: Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo. Midfielders: Gueye, Verratti, Leandro Paredes. Forwards: Di María, Mbappé and Neymar.

For their part, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have just won the Carabao Cup against Tottenham and with the Premier League almost in their hands, so they know that this tie represents the consolidation of this project.

Manchester City Probable Lineup

Goalkeeper: Ederson. Defenders: Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones, Cancelo. Midfielders: Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling. Forwards: Gabriel Jesus.