PSG vs Manchester City: Official Champions League Lineups

The Manchester City by Pep Guardiola of and Kevin de Bruyne They go to the Parque de Los Príncipes Stadium to face the PSG of France directed by Mauricio Pochettino, team that has not yet won in this field in the eliminatory games this season, so the Citizens aim to come out with an advantage for the second leg match in the Champions League semi-finals.

PSG has established the pass of their qualifying rounds in the away games, always played in the first leg in this Champions League campaign, so now they will have to change the chip and build an advantage on their own ground, which allows them to face with greater confidence the return game in England.

The Parisians drew one goal against Barcelona (1-4 in the first leg) at the Parc des Princes and lost 0-1 against FC Bayern Munich (3-2 in the first leg), leaving in doubt the weight of playing as local.

For the match, the line-ups of PSG and Manchester City are as follows: PSG: 1 Navas (PO) 3 Kimpembe 5 Marquinhos (C) 6 Verratti 7 Mbappé 8 Paredes 10 Neymar 11 Di María 2 Florenzi 25 Bakker 27 Gueye MANCHESTER CITY 31 Ederson (PO) 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 5 Stones 8 Gündoğan 16 Rodri 17 De Bruyne (C) 20 Bernardo Silva 26 Mahrez 27 João Cancelo 47 Foden

In the previous three meetings between the two teams, City have been ahead on one occasion and tied the other two.

In direct elimination matches, PSG was already defeated by City in the 2015-2016 season, as the Citizen won 3-2 on aggregate in the Quarterfinals of that season.

