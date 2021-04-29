PSG vs Manchester City: Fans mock Keylor Navas after serious mistake in City goal

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas of Paris Saint Germain, He is being harshly criticized on social networks for the first goal of Manchester City, a Kevin de Bruyne center that Tico ate, as the Belgian’s pass ended up inside the goal.

The City goal hit the Parisian team in the spirit and minutes later, Ryad Mahrez put the 1-2 in favor of Manchester, a goal in which Keylor had a slight collaboration.

Keylor, who has had a spectacular match and tournament, saw his performance tainted by City’s two goals and social networks, as usual, did not forgive Tico.

PSG fell 1-2 at home and now they must go to Manchester to score two goals or else they will be eliminated from the competition.

I expected it from everyone except you, Keylor Navas. – Error ArbitraI (@ErrorArbitralTR) April 28, 2021

