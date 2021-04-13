PSG vs Bayern Munich: Schedule and where to watch the second leg in the Champions League 4th finals

Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich will seek a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in the stadium Parks of the Princes, in the action of the second leg matches in the Quarterfinals, to be held this Tuesday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m., on the screens of ESPN.

The Parisian team led by the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino reaches the definition of the series by thrashing at home at Racing Strasbourg, in action on matchday 32 in the League 1.

While the Bavarian box of the German strategist Hans-Dieter Flick closed a complicated week by equaling against him Union Berlin in local condition, within the activity on day 28 of the Bundesliga.

Paris Saint Germain comes with the advantage in the series against Bayern Munich after winning at home, with which, any victory, draw and defeat by the minimum of two goals, gives them the pass to the next phase.

For its part, the current champion in the UEFA Champions League needs a victory by difference of two or more goals and by the minimum difference greater than four goals to reach the semifinals by the criterion of the away goal.

In the event of a 3-2 win by Bayern Munich against Paris Saint Germain in the regulation 90 minutes, the series will be defined in overtime with the criterion of the away goal prevailing until the penalty shoot-out.

