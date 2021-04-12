PSG vs Bayern Munich: Possible lineups for the second leg in the Champions League

Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich will write the final 90 minutes of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal series, in the Stadium Park of the Princes for a place in the semifinals.

The Parisian team of the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino He would send his stellar line-up to the field, and to be able to count on Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Leandro Paredes, after completing his suspension game.

Even without the availability of the scorer Robert Lewandowski due to injury, the German strategist Hans-Dieter Flick would be repeating the starting eleven of the Bavarians of the first leg, in doubt that Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso are fit to play.

POSSIBLE LINEUP FOR THE ROUND GAME IN THE FOURTH FINALS IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

PSG

Keylor Navas (P) Presnel Kimpembe Marquinhos Kylian Mbappé Neymar Ángel Di María Danilo Pereira Marco Verratti Abdou Diallo Idrissa Win Gueye Colin Dagba

BAYERN MUNICH

Manuel Neuer (P) Niklas Süle Benjamin Pavard Joshua Kimmich Leroy Sané Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Leon Goretzka Lucas Hernández Thomas Muller David Alaba Kingsley Coman