PSG vs Bayern Munich: Official lineups of the Champions League match

The PSG of France receives this Tuesday, April 13, FC Bayern Munich in the Princes Park to define one of the first two UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in this 2020-2021 season, in a series that the Parisians lead with a score of 3-2, having in their favor the handicap of the away goals scored in the first leg.

After the spectacular match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, PSG and Bayern promise a fast-paced tie in the Parc des Princes, a field where the Parisians have suffered excessively in high-profile matches, to show the last match against him FC Barcelona, where they put the series at risk.

PSG have not lost at home in the last four games in which they have hosted a German team in European competitions.

The official line-ups of PSG vs Bayern Munich today in the Champions League: PSG 1Navas (PO) 3Kimpembe (C) 7Mbappé 8Paredes 10Neymar 11Di María 15Danilo 22Diallo 23Draxler 27Gueye 31Dagba

FC BAYERN MUNICH

1Neuer (PO) (C) 5Pavard 6Kimmich 10Sané 13Choupo-Moting 17Boateng 19Davies 21Hernández 25Müller 27Alaba 29Coman

Bayern Munich have not come back from a Champions League tie since the 2014-2015 season, when they took the series off Porto in the Quarterfinals. After that, the Bavarians have fallen in all four series where they started losing the first leg.

Only three clubs in the last fifty that have started losing their Champions League series have been able to overcome it, one of those three was Manchester United defeating PSG in the Round of 16 of the 2018-2019 Season.

