PSG vs Bayern Munich: Goal by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the Champions League (Video)

FC Bayern Munich are visiting PSG from France at the Parc des Princes Stadium to overcome a 3-2 deficit with which they traveled from Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, knowing that the three away goals achieved by the Parisians put the tie uphill, since the Bavarians will have to score at least two annotations if they want to aspire to win the series or send to extra time.

The match started with PSG having the first chance of the match on a long pass down the right side; the Frenchman drove a few meters and shot across the side of Neuer’s goal.

PSG kept attacking and had two very clear opportunities to open the scoring; both finished in balls to the sticks with shots from Neymar; but it was FC Bayern Munich that opened the scoring at minute 40 in a move that ended the Cameroonian Choupo-Moting.

GOAL FROM BAYERN MUNICH! After a rebound, Choupo-Moting scored 0-1 and 3-3 overall, remembering that with this result PSG continues to pass by away goal.

Scoreboards with which PSG classifies: Any victory, draw or even losses of 1-0 and 2-1 would place PSG in the Semifinals

Scoreboards with which FC Bayern qualify: They have to win 0-2 or any triumph in which they score at least 4 goals. The 1-3 would send the series to extension.

