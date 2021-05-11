PSG: Verratti misses the rest of the season and his presence in the Eurocup is in doubt

The Italian midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Marco Verratti He will miss the last league matches with his team and is a doubt for the Eurocup due to a ligament injury in his right knee.

Verratti will be out between 4 and 6 weeks, depending on his evolution, due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament of that knee, PSG announced in a statement on Tuesday.

In this way, the player, one of the fixed Mauricio Pochettino, will miss the next two league games, in which PSG is three points behind the leader, Lille, and is a serious doubt for the Eurocup, which takes place from June 11 to July 11.

The Argentine coach himself expressed his “disappointment” at the absence of the creative medium, during a press conference.

“He (Verratti) is very disappointed, as we all are, because we have lost a player for the remainder of the season, where the games are decisive and we are playing a lot,” he explained.

“He is already working on his recovery. We hope he can recover and be for the Euro,” said Pochettino