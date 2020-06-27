PSG: Tuchel spoke about the departures of Cavani and Meunier | Football news | Champions League | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The German strategist spoke about the current situation of the Parisian club and the absences for the future.

PSG and its pending task: the Champions.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @eplfeed

By:

.

June 26, 2020, 02:30 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged on Friday that winning the Champions League will be more difficult without Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and Belgian Thomas Meunier, who have decided not to extend their contracts for two months in order to compete in that competition postponed by the coronavirus.

« We are going to miss them. They had an important role in reaching the quarterfinals. We played with Edi, with Tanguy, with Thomas, … We will lack their quality. But we will be able to win this competition. I am convinced that We will be strong, « Tuchel said at his first press conference after the end of confinement.

The German coach assured that he understands the decision of the players, but noted that it will be « strange » not to resume the competition with the same group.

Tuchel did not enter to assess the decision of the French league to end the championship prematurely, but acknowledged that it will be « an inconvenience » for them. « We are not above society, I do not judge that decision. We must accept it. It is up to us to find solutions to face combat with quality, » he said.

He added that in the coming weeks they will seek to find the physical tone, before facing the two finals of the national cups in a month and, two weeks later, the Champions League, for which they achieved the qualification for the quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again