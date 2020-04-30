Paris Saint-Germain came close to being declared French Championship champion after the French league recommended that the 2019-20 standings be frozen in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, reported the sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Paris St Germain celebrates goal in match against Olympique Lyonnais 04/03/2020 REUTERS / Benoit Tessier /

Photo: .

According to the newspaper, the French league council will ratify the recommendation on Thursday and hand PSG its seventh title in the past eight years.

The decision will mean that runner-up Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais will be in the Champions League next season with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice will qualify for the Europa League.

Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated, while Lorient, leader of the second division, and Lend, placed second, promoted to the elite.

“I think we have to accept the decisions that are being made, in all sports and in all countries,” said PSG defender Thilo Kehrer on the club’s website earlier this week.

“I believe that the teams that are at the top of their leagues at the moment deserve to be there. If the decision is made to end the season, the title will also be deserved.”

The French league was not immediately available for comment.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

