PSG thinks of Luis Campos to succeed Leonardo

06/08/2021 at 1:35 PM CEST

Leonardo begins to be more than questioned in the thoughts of the PSG board. There are several reasons why the Brazilian sports director has not finished convincing, although the most important and transcendental of them is the ‘Mbappé affair’. By active and passive Leonardo has tried to renew the French star, but all attempts have fallen on deaf ears.

Mbappé, one of the great stars of the team and of the world, is only one year away from being able to leave Paris for free. And that Al-Khelaïfi cannot allow. That is why he is already working on hiring a new sports director who can try to convince the Frenchman to stay and renew for a few more years with PSG.

Paratici had sounded, after leaving Juventus, but the one who sounds the loudest is Luis Campos. He has just made Lille champions in Ligue 1 and was already in Monaco, which also conquered the league in 2017. At that time he coincided with Mbappé, whom he convinced to sign his professional contract with the Monegasque team after the avalanche of offers he received.