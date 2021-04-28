PSG tempts Lionel Messi to billionaire contract for two years

Still waiting for the culmination of FC Barcelona’s season in La Liga in Spain, PSG of France would have already presented a formal offer to Argentine Lionel Messi to sign him next summer and remove him from the culé team, as TNT Sports assured and some Spanish media.

Paris Saint Germain would have offered Leo Messi a juicy two-year contract, adding a third year according to the objectives achieved, an offer that the Argentine would already be analyzing in depth.

Messi has not yet defined if he will continue with FC Barcelona, ​​because after the announcement of his departure almost a year ago, the Argentine has shown signs that he could withdraw and continue as a Blaugrana after the change in the culé directive.

The source does not specify an exact figure of the salary that awaits Messi if he decides to sign with the Parisians, but evidently it would place the Argentine as one of the best paid of the French team.

Barcelona, ​​as he will have to renew with the Blaugrana club or make his signing with the team known that manages to convince him to give up his career as a culé player.

