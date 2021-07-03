PSG takes advantage of its status and sends a millionaire offer to Lionel Mesi

A few days ago, after so many years, the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, he stopped being a player of the FC Barcelona for the first time in his career. Although several media indicate that its renewal is almost a fact, that does not mean that offers will reach you.

According to AS newspaper, the set of PSG He has taken advantage of his free agent status and would have launched a millionaire offer to convince the Argentine to play in the French capital.

The source points out that they are three keys with which they seek to sign Messi. The first of them is the contract, which would improve it with respect to the one he had in the Blaugrana team; second, the sports project, considering the arrival of Wijnaldum and the possible signing of Sergio Ramos.

Finally, Neymar, since they hope that during a crossing in the Copa América he will be able to convince his friend to change of scene. Remember that there is an offer from Barcelona to renew it; however, contractual issues with the League have prevented the announcement.