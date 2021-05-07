PSG surpasses Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona in economic growth

The value of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has grown by 207% in the last five years, which makes it the team with the highest rise in the ranking of the prestigious economic magazine Forbes, which brings together 50 major clubs in the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and European football.

“We can be proud to have elevated Paris Saint-Germain to one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. We are satisfied with the progress made, we remain focused on our future goals,” its president, Nasser al-Khelaïfi, said on Friday. a statement.

Al-Khelaïfi He was convinced that the projects the Parisian club is working on, both on and off the pitch, “will consolidate and strengthen the strength of our institution and our brand for future generations.”

The commercial successes, the investment in talent and its innovative approach following the acquisition of the team from the French capital through its company Qatar Sports Investments, have allowed it to place PSG in the Forbes ranking for the first time.

Valued at $ 2.5 billion, it ranks number 43 on the economic magazine’s list of great sports clubs and is one of the top 10 soccer clubs.

An example of the action the owner would taste to promote the image of PSG is the agreement to honor the pop legend Prince with the sale of an exclusive vinyl and two “capsules” of limited edition clothing.

The vinyl, released with Warner Records, includes two Prince songs: “Partyman,” originally released with the Batman soundtrack in 1989; and an unreleased live version of “Cool”, performed at his last live performance in Paris, in 2014.

The clothing collection includes the fourth PSG kit for the 2020-2021 season adorned with the Prince signature symbol with hand-stitched metallic and gold leather embossments, a hand-painted purple viscose mesh jersey and a tracksuit from neoprene.

It also contains a premium Italian leather hoodie with the Prince symbol and an Italian leather bucket hat with crocodile print and purple silk lining.

These limited edition pieces are handcrafted in Toronto, Canada and combine design elements, materials and art that were emblematic of the artist’s wardrobe between 2011 and 2016.

