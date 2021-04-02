PSG suffers the loss of Marco Verratti for the Champions League match vs Bayern Munich

The Italian Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder, has tested positive for coronavirus and must be in isolation, reported this Friday the club, which this next Wednesday faces the first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

“He must respect the isolation and is subject to the appropriate sanitary protocol,” the team added on Twitter.

Verratti was already a doubt in the face of that match after injuring his thigh during a match between the Italian and Bulgarian teams last Sunday, won by the Italians 0-2.

Before communicating that it had tested positive, PSG announced this Friday that it was going to lose the game against Lille this Saturday and indicated that it would give new news about its condition in the next two days.

