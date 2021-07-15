PSG still fishing in Milan: now they want Theo

07/14/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

SF

After the signing of Achraf and the possible arrival of Donnarumma, PSG wants to sign another side who went through Real Madrid. Is about The O Hernandez, Milan’s left-handed side, according to ‘Tuttosport’, is the target of the Parisian team, but the ‘rossoneri’ team is not willing to let him go, to the point of having rejected the offer of 40 million euros that PSG put on the table from the Spanish-French side. For the milnista technician, Stefano pioli, Hernandez is key in his project and he does not want to part with it, after accepting the departure of Donnarumma.

The player, like the club, would not see with good eyes leaving Milan, after the growth he has experienced in recent seasons.

At the moment, everything indicates that the intention of PSG will not be easy to fulfill, except that the French team assumes an irrefutable amount, given that Milan rates the player in a figure greater than the 40 ‘kilos’m that it offers PSG .. It should be remembered that, in the Parisian squad, left-backs are Juan Bernat Y Kurzawa, whose name sounds to abandon the discipline of the painting of the Park of the Princes.

First win

In PSG’s first preseason game, the French had no problem getting rid of the humble Le Mans, from the French third division. The match, which ended with a clear 4-0 in favor of the team he directs Pochettino, left remarkable details such as the attendance of Achraf on his debut or the goal of Xavi Simons, which closed the victory of PSG. Who did not debut with the French team, yet, was Sergio Ramos, who has just started this week to exercise with the Parisian jersey and is in full readiness to get in line with the start of the season in Ligue 1.

Icardi, Achraf, Kehrer, Diallo, Gueye, Draxler and Icardi They are the only seven regular players in the Parisian cast who jumped to the green in the first friendly.