PSG steals the signing of FC Barcelona; Georginio Wijnaldum is presented in Paris

The dutch Georginio Wijnaldum, footballer of the Liverpool who was linked to Barcelona, He ended up opting for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which has just confirmed his signing until 2024 without having paid the British club for being at the end of the contract.

Wijnaldum, 30, came to Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United, for just over € 25 million.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

Raised in the quarry at Sparta Rotterdam, Wijnaldum passed through Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven before landing in England.

In his last year with the “Reds”, with whom he became European champion in 2019, he played 51 games and scored 3 goals.

With the Netherlands team, his best mark was a third place achieved at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content